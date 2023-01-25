Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 January 2023

Gold rates today, 25 January 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 52,850 with a hike of Rs 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 57,650 with a hike of Rs 380. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 53,550 with a hike of Rs. 320 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,420 with a hike of Rs. 350. January 2023:at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 52,850 with a hike of Rs 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 57,650 with a hike of Rs 380. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 53,550 with a hike of Rs. 320 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 58,420 with a hike of Rs. 350.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 52,700 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 57,490. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 52,700 and Rs. 56,490 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 72,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 74,000.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.