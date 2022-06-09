Gold marginally higher by Rs 30; silver gains Rs 133

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday inched up by Rs 30 to Rs 50,818 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,788 per 10 grams. Silver also zoomed by Rs 133 to Rs 61,717 per kg from Rs 61,584 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 30 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading slightly lower at $1,848 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $22.02 per ounce. Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.17 per cent down, Patel added.