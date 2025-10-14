Gold may surge to Rs 1.5L/10gm in 2026

Mumbai: Gold’sdream run continues in 2025, with experts predicting that prices could climb as high as Rs1.3 lakh per 10 grams this Dhanteras and even reach Rs1.5 lakh by early 2026. The surge is being driven by global economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, and expectations of interest rate cuts that are keeping investor demand for the yellow metal strong.

“Strong central bank and ETF buying, even at record prices, along with declining trust in fiat currencies amid upcoming rate cuts, will keep gold prices elevated,” market experts said. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices have already touched Rs1,22,284 per 10 grams for the December contract this week. Analysts said the rally is being driven by global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and rising hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.