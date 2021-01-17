Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today slashes on 17 January 2021

Gold rate today on 17 January 2021: Gold rates have slashed on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,640. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,140 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,510 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,080 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 480 decrease and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,270 with a slash of Rs. 520

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,410 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,110. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,910 and Rs. 48,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs. 520.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,140 Rs. 52,510 Rs.69,700 Chennai Rs. 46,080 Rs. 50,270 Rs.69,700 Kolkata Rs. 48,410 Rs. 51,110 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 47,919 Rs. 48,919 Rs.65,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.