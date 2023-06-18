Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on June 18, 2023

Gold rate in Hyderabad on Thursday i.e June 18 have been stable. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,110.



While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 73,500 per kilogram with a slash of Rs. 5300.



Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.