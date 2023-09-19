Live
- Alert! Use the Right USB-C Cable for your iPhone 15; Know why
- India Strongly Rejects Trudeau's Allegations Of Involvement In Nijjar Shooting
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 19 September, 2023
- Long-Awaited Women's Reservation Bill Inches Closer To Reality: Congress Expresses Support
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Delhi Deploys Over 1,000 Fogging Machines Amid Monsoon Woes, Aims To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Explores Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market With YouTuber Mayo Japan
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Hussain Sagar gets unique ‘Lake Front Park’
- Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs stage protest at Rajghat in Dehi
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on 19 September, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,060 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,060 with a hike of Rs. 220
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 78,000 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.