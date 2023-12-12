Live
- Suspense over Rajasthan CM to end today
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- ED issues fresh summons to Soren
- Probing Cases Without States Consent: Parliamentary panel for law giving wider powers to CBI
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- Utilise govt help & grow in profession, lawyers told
- LS poll date keeps Congress, BRS, BJP on tenterhooks
- BJP snubs Shivraj Chouhan, names Mohan Yadav as MP CM
- Revanth to take decision on Rythu Bharosa, jobs, & drug menace
- Govt releases Rythu Bandhu
Just In
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 12 December: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,100 with a fall of 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,280 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
