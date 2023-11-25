Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 25, 2023
- Police retrieves CCTV footage, intensifies probe on fire accident at vizag fishing harbour
- Autonomous college signs MoU with Fish Breeding Centre
- Ongole: Officials told to act tough on road safety violations
- ALIET organises state-level mgmt meet ‘Kairos-2K23
- Provide addl food packets to TB patients: Spl CS
- Drilling stopped again at Uttarkashi tunnel
- Your time’s up, KCR, thunders Shah
- BRS govt nearing its expiry date: Priyanka
- Resurgent Singareni to take up mining in Australia, Indonesia
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 25, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable
Gold rates in Delhi on 25, November: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,950 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,120.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS