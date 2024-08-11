Live
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 August, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 11 August, 2024 surges. Going by the rates today stable, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 64,450 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 70,310 with a hike of Rs. 220.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad is at Rs. 83,100 per kg.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.