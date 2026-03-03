2,000 students join ‘Match Day’ to blend football, coding and climate action

Bengaluru: Around2,000 students from 18 government schools participated in “Match Day 2026”, a city-wide event that combined football, coding and climate awareness, organised by Going to School in partnership with the Government of Karnataka and corporate and civil society partners.

Held at the Jaiprakash Narayan Sports Ground in JP Nagar, the event marked a key milestone in the Outdoor School for Girls (and boys) programme, implemented under an MoU with the State government. The initiative aims to equip students from Classes 5 to 10 with digital, life and entrepreneurial skills to help them complete school and transition into higher education, green jobs or sustainable start-ups.

The programme is supported by Oracle Corporation, BT Group, British Asian Trust and Bengaluru FC. Students rotated through nine coding tents and mini football matches in teams, guided by over 100 volunteers from partner organisations. Coding challenges included building AI-powered calculators and designing quizzes focused on climate change and smart city solutions, while football sessions were led by coaches from Bengaluru FC. Two large leaderboards tracked team performances throughout the day.

The event opened with a question-and-answer session featuring representatives from partner organisations, followed by “Game On: Climate Change” activities integrating sport and technology. Organisers said the format was designed to demonstrate how digital and life skills can be taught through play.

Match Day 2026 was conducted as a zero-plastic event, with locally sourced meals served on leaf plates and climate messaging integrated across the venue. The Outdoor School programme currently operates in Bengaluru and Raichur and is set to expand to five rural districts in Karnataka over the next three years.