Live
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
- Jay Thakkar Reunites with Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii: “We’ve Come So Far”
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 June, 2025
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates today surged in Hyderabad on 11 June, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 90,200 with a hike of Rs. 750 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 98,400 with a hike of Rs. 820.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,19,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.