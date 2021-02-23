Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 23 February 2021

Gold rate today on 23 February 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,190 on Tuesday. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,410 with no change and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,530 with with a hike of Rs. 90. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,780 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,760 with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,570 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,320 with a hike of Rs. 10 on both the metals. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,460, and Rs. 46,460 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 330 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,400 Rs. 49,530 Rs.69,200 Chennai Rs. 43,780 Rs. 47,760 Rs.74,400 Kolkata Rs. 45,570 Rs. 48,320 Rs.69,200 Mumbai Rs. 45,460 Rs. 46,460 Rs.69,200





Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.