Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 20 June 2021

Gold rates today on 20 June 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen a slash. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,140 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,330 with a slash of Rs. 260 and Rs. 160. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 44,390 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 260 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,290 with a fall of Rs. 310.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,410 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 410 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,910 with a fall of Rs. 490. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,220 and Rs. 47,220 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carats with Rs. 1130 fall. Silver rates have been at Rs 67,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, with a fall of Rs. 2700 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,100.



The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,140 Rs. 50,330 Rs.67,700 Chennai Rs. 44,390 Rs. 48,290 Rs.74,100 Kolkata Rs. 46,410 Rs. 48,910 Rs.67,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,220 Rs. 47,220 Rs.67,700



