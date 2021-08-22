Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 22 August 2021

Gold rates today, 22 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Sunday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,150 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,170 with a slash of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,180 with a surge of Rs. 110.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,150 with a slash of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,170 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,150 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 100 and Rs. 48,170 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a slash of Rs. 110.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 66,600 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 61,700.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,170 Rs.61,700 Hyderabad Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,170 Rs.66,600 Kerala Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,180 Rs.61,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,170 Rs.66,600





Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.