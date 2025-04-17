Google delists 247.4mn ads, suspends 2.9mn more in India

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday said that it removed 247.4 million ads in India last year, while suspending 2.9 million advertiser accounts in the country. The top policy violations were financial services, trademark, abusing the ad network, personalised ads and gambling/games, the tech giant said in its ‘2024 Ads Safety Report’. 2024 was a major year for global elections, including in India.

“As part of this effort, we continued to expand our identity verification and transparency requirements for election advertisers to new countries,” said the company. In the past year alone, Google verified more than 8,900 new election advertisers and removed 10.7 million election ads from unverified accounts globally. These measures, which include “paid for by” disclosures and a public transparency report of all election ads, help ensure users around the world are able to identify election ads and know who paid for election ads they see.