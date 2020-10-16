Government bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

In its latest bid to encourage domestic production and cut imports of non-essential items, the government on Thursday, October 15, 2020, banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants.

"Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants… is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. With this, ACs will join the list of products such as TV sets, tyres, and agarbattis whose imports are prohibited.

In June, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles.

Non-essential electronic goods have been under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry since the government decided to push for self-reliance in various sectors earlier this year. Air conditioners, specifically, have been singled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of a segment where self-reliance was required. While discussing the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan un June, the Prime Minister said, we import more than 30 per cent of our demand for air conditioners and we have to reduce it fast.

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce the import bill of non-essential goods.