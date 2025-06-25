Government Plans Asset Transfer to Help MTNL Clear Debt; Shares Jump 19%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) went up by 19% to ₹57.79 on the NSE on Wednesday, June 25. This happened after news said the government plans to make it easier to transfer land and buildings owned by telecom companies like MTNL, BSNL, and ITI to different government departments.

The goal is to use public resources better, sell assets faster, and help these telecom companies with their large debts. On June 12, 2025, a top government meeting decided to create clear rules for this transfer. This news helped MTNL’s share price rise quickly.

MTNL is facing big money problems. By March 31, 2025, its total debt was ₹33,568 crore. The company missed paying many loans, including over ₹3,600 crore to Union Bank of India and ₹2,374 crore to Indian Overseas Bank. These missed payments happened between August 2024 and February 2025.

MTNL’s debt has three parts: ₹8,346 crore in bank loans, ₹24,071 crore in government bonds, and ₹1,151 crore from the Department of Telecom to pay bond interest. This new plan to move assets may help MTNL get money and reduce its problems.