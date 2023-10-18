  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check

Govt extends curbs on sugar exports to keep prices in check
x
Highlights

The government on Wednesday extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 31 this year to increase availability of the commodity in the local market and keep prices in check during the festive season.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 31 this year to increase availability of the commodity in the local market and keep prices in check during the festive season.

"Restriction on export of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar, Refined Sugar and Organic sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2023, till further order. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

India’s retail inflation has eased to a 3-month low of 5.02 per cent in September bringing much-needed relief to consumers and the government is keen to keep food prices in control as assembly elections to key states have been announced which will be followed by the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Food inflation, which accounts for close to half of the overall consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in August.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X