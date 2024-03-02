Govt initiatives boosting digital ecosystem across startups: Simplilearn

New Delhi: Government initiatives such as ‘Digital India’ and ‘Startup India’ are empowering different sectors of the digital ecosystem such as fintech and edtech in a very positive way, Simplilearn co-founder and COO, Kashyap Dalal, said on Saturday.

According to him, there are wide areas of interventions that the government has undertaken in the last 5-7 years, which is a boost for several digital ecosystem sectors.

"One is the entire fintech stack. We have unified payments interface (UPI), Aadhaar, KYC, online payments, and streamlining that entire piece has completely changed the face of digital transactions. That has really galvanised the space," Dalal told IANS.

Talking about the edtech space, Dalal said the new education policy has driven a lot of change in the sector by enabling many traditional universities to offer online courses.

"These universities also partner with edtech players like us. A lot of universities would partner to build out the entire business where their faculty members would be part of the pedagogy in terms of providing the teaching and learning,” he said.

A Nasscom-led report said last month that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) like UPI and Aadhaar are poised to propel India towards a $8 trillion economy by 2030, helping the country achieve a $1 trillion digital economy target.