  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Govt mulls over 4 strategy pillars to boost exports

Govt mulls over 4 strategy pillars to boost exports
x
Highlights

Keen on fast track FTA talks amid high US tariffs

New Delhi: The government is working on four strategy pillars, including fast-tracking trade pact negotiations and promoting ease of doing business, to push the country’s exports in the wake of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, a top official said on Thursday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that at a time when global trade is facing uncertainties, the Commerce Ministry is focusing on improving export competitiveness, strengthening export promotion, export diversification (products and markets), and import diversification.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick