Govt mulls over 4 strategy pillars to boost exports
Keen on fast track FTA talks amid high US tariffs
New Delhi: The government is working on four strategy pillars, including fast-tracking trade pact negotiations and promoting ease of doing business, to push the country’s exports in the wake of steep US tariffs on Indian goods, a top official said on Thursday.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that at a time when global trade is facing uncertainties, the Commerce Ministry is focusing on improving export competitiveness, strengthening export promotion, export diversification (products and markets), and import diversification.
