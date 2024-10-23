  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

OU V-C calls on TGCHE chairman Prof Balakista Reddy

OU V-C calls on TGCHE chairman Prof Balakista Reddy
x
Highlights

Osmania University vice chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram congratulated Professor V Balakishtareddy, chairman of the State Council of Higher Education.

Hyderabad: Osmania University vice chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram congratulated Professor V Balakishtareddy, chairman of the State Council of Higher Education.

On Monday, both discussed the future of education and exchanged views on the measures to be taken for the development of higher education in the state. It is believed that the job opportunities of the students can be improved by imparting skills in modern technical fields.

Professor Kumar said that they will all work together as universities under the leadership of the Council of Higher Education. He congratulated the vice chairman of Higher Education Council Professor Itikyala Parushottam, who recently took charge.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick