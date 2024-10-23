OU V-C calls on TGCHE chairman Prof Balakista Reddy

Hyderabad: Osmania University vice chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram congratulated Professor V Balakishtareddy, chairman of the State Council of Higher Education.

On Monday, both discussed the future of education and exchanged views on the measures to be taken for the development of higher education in the state. It is believed that the job opportunities of the students can be improved by imparting skills in modern technical fields.

Professor Kumar said that they will all work together as universities under the leadership of the Council of Higher Education. He congratulated the vice chairman of Higher Education Council Professor Itikyala Parushottam, who recently took charge.

