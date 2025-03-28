Govt to create regional BIRAC centres to accelerate startups and biomanufacturing

New Delhi: The Union government on Friday announced the creation of regional BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) Centers across India to accelerate startups and biomanufacturing.

At a high-level meeting of the Department of Biotechnology, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said the move will be launched in collaboration with States and will also harness the biotech potential in different parts of the country.

Singh emphasised the need for comprehensive mapping of states based on their biotech potential and directed the department to collaborate with them in establishing Bio E3 (Economy, Environment, and Employment) cells.

These specialised cells will provide the necessary support for fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and scaling up biotech ventures.

"Encourage startups in biomanufacturing and bio foundries, attract FDI, and provide handholding and incubator support," Singh said.

The MoS stressed that the Tripartite arrangement -- a synergy between research infrastructure, startups, and industrial R&D -- is the way forward for India’s biotech sector.

Singh also reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a biotech revolution across states through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and technical assistance. He noted that several States have expressed interest in setting up biotechnology parks, further strengthening India's bioeconomy.

Singh instructed the Department of Biotechnology to “establish early industry linkages and work towards a 4P Model (Public-Private-People Partnership) for accelerating biotech growth”.

He also welcomed proposals to create BIRAC Centers at a global level to attract cutting-edge biomanufacturing technologies and investments.

Noting that India ranks third in biotech publications worldwide, with nearly two-thirds of research papers emanating from the Department of Biotechnology, Singh said “This reflects India’s growing influence and leadership in the international biotech arena.”

With these strategic directives, Singh reinforced the government’s vision to position India as a global leader in biotechnology, ensuring that biomanufacturing, research, and innovation drive the country’s economic and scientific growth to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat in 2047