  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Govt’s coal mines auction gets huge response as 40 offline bids come in

Govt’s coal mines auction gets huge response as 40 offline bids come in
x
Highlights

The Ministry of Coal on Monday said that it has received an overwhelming response for the coal mines offered under the 9th round of commercial auctions with as many 40 bids coming in offline form.

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal on Monday said that it has received an overwhelming response for the coal mines offered under the 9th round of commercial auctions with as many 40 bids coming in offline form.

“The online bids received as part of the auction process along with the offline bids that have been submitted will be opened on February 20, 2024, in the presence of bidders,” the ministry said.

It said that the Ninth round of commercial auctions was launched by the Ministry of Coal on December 20, 2023, for 32 coal mines. It said that the last date for submission of bids was February 19.

“A total of 33 bids have been received under 19th/9th tranche of auctions where 2 or more bids have been received for 8 coal mines and single bids have been received for 5 coal mines,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that seven bids have been received under 2nd Attempt of 17th/7th tranche of auction against three coal mines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X