Granules India, SERP Join Hands to Strengthen Breast Cancer Screening in Sangareddy

Granules India Limited today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Government of Telangana, to strengthen access to breast cancer screening and awareness among underprivileged women in rural areas of Sangareddy district. The initiative focuses on early detection and preventive healthcare by bringing organised screening services closer to communities with limited access to medical infrastructure.

As part of this collaboration, Granules India, through its healthcare partners, AIG Hospitals, Asian Medical Foundation and UC Breast Foundation, will conduct breast cancer screening and awareness camps in Sangareddy district using the Breast Health Express, a mobile screening unit designed to reach underserved communities.

The initiative will be led in the presence of key dignitaries including Divya Devarajan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, SERP; P Pravinya I.A.S, Collector & District Magistrate, Sangareddy; Mrs. Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited; and Dr. Pragnya Chigurupati Narra, Oncologist & Oncoplastic Surgeon at AIG Hospitals and Founder, UC Breast Foundation.

SERP will play a critical role by leveraging its extensive grassroots presence and Self-Help Group (SHG) network to mobilise women, promote awareness on early detection, and maximise on-ground participation across rural areas.

Divya Devarajan, IAS, CEO, SERP, said, “Ensuring access to preventive healthcare for women in rural areas is a key priority for the Government of Telangana. SERP’s grassroots network enables us to reach women at the community level, and this partnership with Granules India will help strengthen awareness, participation and early screening for breast cancer. Such collaborations are critical to driving long-term health outcomes among underserved populations.”

Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited, said, “At Granules, we are committed to extending the benefits of preventive healthcare to communities that need it the most. Through this collaboration with SERP and our healthcare partners, we aim to make breast cancer screening more accessible in rural areas, reinforce the importance of early detection, and contribute meaningfully to women’s health and well-being.”

Dr. Pragnya Chigurupati Narra, Oncologist & Oncoplastic Surgeon at AIG Hospitals and Founder, UC Breast Foundation, said, “Lack of access remains one of the biggest barriers to early breast cancer diagnosis among rural women. Partnerships like this reinforce our responsibility to improve access and ensure women receive the guidance and early detection support they need. The MoU with the Government of Telangana is a significant step forward and a strong validation of the work we have been doing to advance breast cancer screening and awareness.”

Since its inception in September 2024, Granules Breast cancer screening and awareness initiative has screened over 5000 women and reached out to thousands of women through awareness campaigns.