GST revenue rises 6.5 pc to Rs 1.86 lakh cr in August

New Delhi: GST collection in August rose 6.5 per cent to over Rs 1.86 lakh crore with increased domestic sales, and the upcoming festive season is likely to swell the kitty going forward.

The August Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up is, however, lower than Rs 1.96 lakh crore collected in July. In August 2024, the collection was Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.