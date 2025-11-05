  • Menu
Gujarat leads biz reforms in India

Gujarat leads biz reforms in India
Gandhinagar: Gujarat has once again reaffirmed its position as one of India’s most progressive and business-friendly states, emerging as a frontrunner in the ‘Fast Moving’ category under the latest Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) rankings released by the Government of India, as shared by officials on Tuesday.

The announcement came during the third session of the ‘Atal Smaran Lecture Series’, organised by the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) in collaboration with the Secretariat under the General Administration Department’s Administrative Reforms and Training Division at SPIPA’s Gandhinagar campus.

