GUS Education India Partners with Home for the Disabled in Heartfelt Initiative

As part of our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, GUS Education India is proud to announce the successful execution of our Joy of Giving initiative. This heartfelt endeavour holds a special place in our hearts as it exemplifies our dedication to extending our reach beyond the confines of our workplace.

This year, we had the privilege of partnering with the "Home for the Disabled," a revered NGO that has been making a difference since 1933.

In a collective effort, our employees came together to donate a variety of essential items to the Home for the Disabled. The contributions included 10 packs of diapers (with each pack containing 60 diapers), 23 packets of sanitary pads, 64 tubes of toothpaste, 543 sachets of shampoo, 80 toothbrushes, 43 bottles of hair oil, 163 bathing soaps, 100 adult diapers, 125 detergent bars, 90 packets of detergent powder, 90 packets of cotton bandages, 100 disposable needles, 100 Novafine Insulin needles, and a diverse array of items such as T-shirts, sarees, shirts, pants, sweaters, bedsheets, pillow covers, and tops, totalling to 301 pieces of clothing. Additionally, various household items and essentials, including surface cleaners, toilet cleaners, a ceiling fan, LED bulbs, tube lights, face towels, bath towels, and a cooker, were also donated.

"We at GEI are proud to extend our support to the 'Home for the Disabled' through our Joy of Giving initiative. Together, we strive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need." Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director, GUS Education India.

Through this initiative, we hope to spread joy and make a meaningful difference in the community we operate by embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines us.