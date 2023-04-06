Telangana ranks 6th in patent filings

Hyderabad: Telangana ranked sixth, while Andhra Pradesh ranked 10th out of the top 20 States in fling patents applications other forms of IPRs, as per the latest Intellectual Property (IP) India annual report 2021-22 released by Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographic Indications under Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

According to the report, over 1,724 patent applications were filed from Telangana in 2021-22 against 1,643 applications in 2020-21. Similarly, 934 applications were submitted from AP in 2021-22 when compared to 708 applications in a year-ago period. Overall, about 66,440 patents have been filed by startups and companies across India in 2021-22 while 58,503 were filed in the previous year.

Telangana has been doing phenomenally well in investments and innovations. But, there is a need to see how these can generate more IPs from the State. Being a hub for startups and having rich base of R&D, pharma, lifesciences, and several emerging technologies, the number of patents filed in the State should be larger over coming years.