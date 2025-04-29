HCLFoundation announces winners of 2025 HCLTech Grant

HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today announced the winners of the 2025 edition of the HCLTech Grant.

HCLTech Grant supports Indian non-government organizations (NGOs) driving transformative change across education, healthcare and the environment. This year, the HCLTech Grant received over 13,925 registrations from NGOs across India. Three winning NGOs in each category are awarded a grant of ₹5 crore (~$580,700) for their impactful projects and six runner-up NGOs in each category are awarded ₹25 lakh (~$29,000).

To date, the HCLFoundation has awarded ₹152.8 crore (~$18.4 million) through the HCLTech Grant initiative to scale high-impact projects. In its 10th edition, HCLTech Grant has supported 59 projects across 142 districts in 22 States and two Union Territories.

The winning NGOs of the 10th edition of the HCLTech Grant are:

Environment: Lokamata Rani Rashmoni Mission for their project "Conservation of biodiversity for life and livelihood" that covers 40 villages of South and North 24 Parganas districts in West Bengal, promoting sustainable agriculture, supporting local livelihoods and empowering women.

Health: Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation for their project "Vision on Wheels" that focuses on eradicating childhood blindness due to Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) across over 10,000 villages in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Education: Raised Lines Foundation for their "Touch Learn and Shine" project that focuses on enabling education inclusion through tactile resources in over 38,400 villages across the country.

The six runner-up NGOs are:

Environment: Life Education and Development Support (LEADS) and Gram Gourav Pratishthan

Health: PRO RURAL and Pallium India Trust

Education: 17000 ft Foundation and Yuwa India Trust

“NGOs play a critical role in driving changes at the grassroots, addressing the pressing needs of underserved communities and fostering sustainable development. Their dedication and tireless efforts help transform lives, create opportunities and build resilient societies. We at HCLFoundation are privileged to support these remarkable organizations, empowering them to expand their impact and create lasting change. Through initiatives like the HCLTech Grant, we are committed to nurturing innovative solutions and strengthening the capacity of NGOs to deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes,” said Ms. Robin Abrams, Chairperson, HCLTech Grant Jury (India and Americas) and Ex Board Member, HCLTech.

The other distinguished members of the jury included Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech; Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co; B. S. Baswan, Former Director, Indian Institute of Public Administration and Former HRD Secretary; Dr. Richard Lariviere, Sanskrit Scholar & President Emeritus, The Field Museum, Chicago and Suresh Narayanan Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd.

"This year marks the 10th edition of the HCLTech Grant, a milestone that showcases the impactful work of NGOs making a significant difference at the grassroots level. We are honored to support these organizations as they drive sustainable change in underserved, remote regions. Each winning NGO exemplifies our commitment to creating measurable impact through scalable and replicable models of change. This celebration underscores HCLTech's leadership in strategic CSR and nation-building," said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, SVP, Global CSR, HCLTech & Director, HCLFoundation.