HDB Financial plants medicinal saplings

Hyderabad: HDB Financial Services planted over 5,000 saplings in Medchal forest in city under its Mission Million Trees Programme recently. HDB's Mission Million Tree programme strives to restore and retain ecological balance through scientific plantation of native species. Under this program, the company has planted and nurtured over 1,50,000 plants since December 2019.



Medicinal and fruit bearing saplings have been planted in Basuragadi Village, Medchal have properties, and they would serve as livelihood to the farming communities. Apart from this, the trees planted will act as carbon sinks, sequestering carbon emissions to mitigate rising pollution and help retain ecological balance. About the initiative, Venkata Satish, Regional Manager, South, HDBFS said, "HDB takes pride in continuing its CSR commitment to the society through the Mission Million Trees initiative. The initiative is aimed at fostering an ecological balance and also providing livelihoods to the farming communities".