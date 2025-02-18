H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, to Grace the SOUL Leadership Conclave as Guest of Honour in New Delhi

The upcoming first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave, which is being inaugurated by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, will also welcome H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan as the Guest of Honour for its Inaugural Session on Friday, 21st February, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. A strong advocate of Bhutan’s unique Gross National Happiness Index, he has spoken on leadership, conservation, climate change, poverty, democracy, and happiness at the United Nations, TED, and various international conferences. At his Keynote Address for the SOUL Leadership Conclave he will share leadership lessons from his life journey. Notably, he has been a key participant in Bhutan’s transition to a parliamentary democracy; having played a pivotal role in founding the People’s Democratic Party, the first registered political party in Bhutan for which he continues to serve as president.

The School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is an upcoming premier, privately funded leadership institution in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The maiden edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave will bring together distinguished leaders from various sectors, including politics, sports, arts, media, business, public policy, and the social sector, to share their personal leadership journeys, engage in insightful conversations, and offer transformative leadership experiences to inspire the next generation of thinkers and doers.

SOUL Leadership Conclave is set to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 21st and 22nd, 2025, marking a new chapter in leadership discourse. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/live/ 2ckwax3wnjY