Live
Just In
Hero Motocorp Launches “Hero For Startups”
Pioneering accelerator program to transform mobility for Bharat and Beyond
"Hero For Startups is our commitment to shaping the future of mobility and beyond through innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Rooted in the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is a transformative platform that empowers India to excel on the global stage. Inviting dreamers, doers, and visionaries, this initiative is a catalyst for extraordinary ideas to tackle real-world challenges for Bharat while opening doors to unprecedented opportunities. Hero For Startups accelerates India’s rise as a global leader, setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact and creating a world of possibilities for generations to come.”
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the Hero For Startups (HFS) program with a vision to transform mobility for Bharat and beyond.
Hero For Startups (HFS) aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of automotive industry. Aligned with Hero MotoCorp’s vision – Be the Future of Mobility – this initiative will serve as a catalyst in fostering a strong technology-driven innovation and talent ecosystem.
The program provides selected startups with exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp’s world-class Research and Development facilities in Germany and India, the Company’s extensive network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship. Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs) enabling successful PoCs to integrate their solutions into Hero's diverse product portfolio, unlocking valuable market exposure and accelerating the growth and visibility of their innovations.
Program Objectives
Foster Innovation: Drive the development of cutting-edge technologies and disruptive solutions to transform the mobility sector
Strengthen innovation: Collaborate with emerging startups, providing them with resources and support to create technology-driven innovation that invigorates the automotive industry
Sustainability and long-term Impact: Shape the future of mobility through innovation that is scalable and sustainable
Key Features
Business Development and Scale-up Opportunities: Selected startups will have the opportunity to work on paid PoCs with Hero MotoCorp, paving the way to develop and scale their innovations and integrate their solutions into Hero’s product portfolio
Technical Support: Startups will receive access to Hero’s R&D, manufacturing and business teams, ensuring they have the resources to test, develop, and deploy their solutions
Bootcamps & Capacity Building: Tailored bootcamps will focus on enhancing the technological and operational capabilities of startups, preparing them for future industry challenges and ensuring the sustainability of their solutions
Mentorship from Hero’s Leadership: Startups will receive guidance from experienced industry professionals and strategic mentorship from Hero’s leadership team, empowering them to scale their ventures and make a transformative impact on the mobility sector