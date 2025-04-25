Hindalco delivers 10,000 Aluminium Battery Enclosures to Mahindra from its New State-of-the-Art Facility in Chakan

Hindalco Industries Ltd., the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the world’s largest aluminium companies, today announced the successful delivery of 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures for automotive major Mahindra’s state-of-the-art e-SUVS – BE 6 and XEV 9e, marking a significant development in India’s clean mobility journey. The company also unveiled its state-of-the-art dedicated EV component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune—India’s premier automotive manufacturing hub. This marks a significant milestone in India’s clean mobility journey, with the two companies joining forces to accelerate the electrification of India’s automotive industry.

The facility, built with a capital investment of ₹ 500 crores and spread across 5 acres within an industrial park, represents Hindalco’s foray into EV component manufacturing and is designed to cater to the growing demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery solutions. The facility is designed to meet the rising demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery enclosures in the country, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility. It currently has the capacity to produce 80,000 enclosures annually, with plans to scale up to 160,000 units. As of today, over 3,000 Mahindra EVs using these aluminium battery packs are already on Indian roads.

Speaking on this development, Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Limited, said, “Our Chakan facility represents a strategic shift in India’s EV ecosystem from import dependence to high-performance, localised aluminium solutions. We are proud to partner with Mahindra in this journey, which not only reflects our commitment to the mobility transition but also highlights Mahindra's leadership in driving the electrification of mobility in India. With our engineering strengths and sustainability focus, we are well-positioned to co-create the next generation of automotive solutions.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said, "Mahindra is excited to partner with Hindalco in the creation of the EV journey. Their expertise in developing materials and strong engineering capabilities to offer new solutions have played a key role in developing efficient and sustainable battery enclosure solutions. We believe this will play a transformative role in shaping the future of mobility, delivering cutting-edge solutions that will accelerate electrification in the sector.”

The battery enclosure co-developed with Mahindra offers up to 40% weight reduction over traditional steel designs, enabling 8–10% improvement in the vehicle’s driving range, enhanced crash safety, and significantly improved thermal management for battery cooling. Additionally, these enclosures also use low-carbon aluminium, underscoring Hindalco’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The Chakan facility is expected to generate up to 1,000 jobs and aligns strongly with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision to reduce dependence on imports. Another key highlight of the plant is its gender-diverse workforce, with nearly 100% women machine operators, a rarity in the manufacturing sector, demonstrating Hindalco’s strong commitment to inclusivity.

With this milestone, Hindalco plans to scale similar capabilities for other Indian and global OEMs, expanding its aluminium offerings to include structural and crash-relevant parts for both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

As India’s EV value chain matures, the demand for battery-grade aluminium and associated components is expected to surge, driven by the rapid growth of giga-factories and localised cell manufacturing. Hindalco’s investment in future-focused capabilities is a strategic move to stay ahead of this curve.