Hindalco Q4 net jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group’s metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit rose 66 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, driven by a strong performance by Indian operations supported by favourable macroeconomic condition and lower inputs costs. The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at Rs 3,174 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the January-March quarter rose to Rs 64,890 crore from Rs 55,994 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated PAT for the year-ended March 2025 rose to Rs 16,002 crore from Rs 10,155 crore recorded in FY24. Revenue from operations in the last fiscal increased to Rs 2,38,496 crore compared to Rs 2,15,962 crore in FY24.

“Hindalco delivered an all-time high performance in FY25, driven by strong operational resilience, cost discipline, and continued momentum across all our businesses,” company’s Managing Director Satish Pai said. The company said its aluminium upstream business in India remained a strong anchor, complemented by robust growth in the downstream business. The copper business achieved a record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) backed by strong value-added product sales. Despite tighter scrap spreads, Novelis delivered a resilient performance through increased beverage can shipments,” Pai said. Hindalco, he said, is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal and strengthened by strategic investments across aluminium and copper.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that the board has approved the acquisition of EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Ltd (EMMRL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essel Mining & Industries Ltd. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminium.