Hindware's 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' Initiative: Transforming Lives, One Toilet at a Time

Hindware Limited, India’s leading bathware brand, continues its mission to empower young girls and uplift communities through its "Build a Toilet, Build Her Future" program. Launched in 2020 under the aegis, #HygieneThatEmpowers CSR initiative, the program takes on a new dimension with the ‘Dare to Dream’ theme this year, leveraging the power of safe and accessible sanitation to empower girls to stay in school, pursue their dreams, and build a brighter future.

Inadequate sanitation facilities remain a critical issue in rural areas, significantly affecting girls' education, contributing to the dropout of 23% of girls from school upon reaching puberty. Another survey from Sulabh International highlights that the girls in rural areas avoid school toilets during menstruation due to poor sanitation, leading to up to 60 days of absenteeism annually. To address this challenge, Hindware is committed to providing access to clean and hygienic sanitation facilities. As part of the 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program, the company has collaborated with the Pune-based NGO Manas Foundation and local communities and so far has successfully constructed 400+ toilets across 120+ schools in Delhi, Haryana, Roorkee, and Telangana. By end of FY25, the company will add another 100+ toilets, empowering thousands of girls to ensure that they have the opportunity to pursue their education uninterrupted.

Hindware is further leveraging social media to spread awareness about this noble cause and featuring stories of young girls whose lives have been transformed by the 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program. By sharing these stories, Hindware aims to raise awareness, inspire action, and encourage greater support for initiatives that empower girls.

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO, Bath and Tiles Business at Hindware Limited, emphasised the impact of this initiative, saying, “This year's 'Dare to Dream' theme embodies the essence of our 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program by encouraging girls to envision and pursue a brighter future. Each toilet built and each school reached is a step closer to a nation where girls can focus on their education and realise their dreams. As, we continue to expand this initiative, we are committed to empowering more girls, breaking down barriers, and building a stronger, more equitable India.”

Shashvat Somany, Head of Strategy, Somany Impresa Group and Independent Director, Hindware Limited, added, "As we enter the fifth year of the 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' campaign, our commitment to empowering young girls through access to adequate sanitation remains steadfast. By ensuring girls can attend school uninterrupted, we are investing in India's future. We are grateful for the continued support of our partners and communities in making this a reality."

Join us in building a future where every girl has the right to stay in school and dare to dream. For more information on the "Build a Toilet, Build Her Future" program and to support Hindware’s mission, please visit https://www.hygienethatempowers.com.

