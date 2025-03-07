Hiring grows 10% in Feb: foundit report

Bengaluru: India’s job market continued its upward momentum in February 2025, with hiring growing 10 per cent month-over-month (MoM), according to a report on Thursday. The report, based on the latest insights from the jobs and talent platform foundit, showed that the trend is particularly evident in fresher hiring, where employers are increasingly prioritising skills, certifications, and industry-specific expertise over formal degrees. The share of job listings prioritising competencies over qualifications has risen from 4 per cent in 2023 to 14 per cent in 2025, reflecting a shift towards a more skills-driven workforce in line with evolving industry demands.

“The shift towards skill-based hiring is undeniable. Employers are increasingly prioritising candidates with practical expertise and industry-relevant skills,” said V Suresh, CEO, foundit. “This presents a valuable opportunity for recent graduates to focus on acquiring in-demand skills, earning certifications, and building robust portfolios that highlight their capabilities, ultimately enabling them to differentiate themselves in an ever-evolving job market,” he added. The report stated that India’s fresher job market maintained steady growth in February, with hiring rising 6 per cent month-over-month (MoM), reflecting sustained employer demand for entry-level talent.