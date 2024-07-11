Live
Historic Day for Vizhinjam Port: Gautam Adani on 1st mothership vessel's arrival
Ahmedabad: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said it is a historic day for Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port which received its first mothership.
‘San Fernando’, a vessel of the world’s second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the Vizhinjam Port with over 2,000 containers on it.
"Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel," Gautam Adani posted on X social media platform.
"This milestone marks India's entry into global trans-shipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind," the Adani Group Chairman added.
With the arrival of the first mother ship, Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th. The official function will take place on Friday. It will be attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has seven strategically located ports and terminals on the western coast and eight ports and terminals on the eastern coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes. In FY24, APSEZ handled 27 per cent of the country’s total cargo and 44 per cent of container cargo.