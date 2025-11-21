Honda launches Elevate ADV edition in Hyderabad

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars, has launched the Honda Elevate ADV Edition in Hyderabad. Positioned as the new top-grade variant of the company’s popular Elevate SUV, the ADV Edition is designed for young, active consumers seeking a bolder and sportier driving experience.

The new model sports 1.5L i-VTEC enigne, and has advanced Honda Sensing safety suite, while introducing a series of distinctive exterior and interior enhancements that reflect its theme, “BOLD.MOVE.”

Kunal Behl, Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “With the introduction of the Elevate ADV as the top trim, we aim to offer customers more choices suited to their evolving lifestyles. Featuring a bolder stance, spacious cabin and unique styling elements, the Elevate ADV is the perfect companion for our customers’ distinct journeys.”

Telangana remains a key market for Honda, with all its models—including the City, Elevate, and Amaze—continuing to perform well across the state, Behl added.