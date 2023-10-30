Honeywell unveils innovative solutions to address EV battery fires

New Delhi : US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Monday said it has created innovative solutions to address safety concerns across the spectrum of EV manufacturing and use.

The company said its lithium-ion battery safety sensors help play a crucial role in detecting potential battery fires, which can protect drivers. “With more than 10 million EVs sold around the world last year, we’re seeing how pivotal they are in making the future of sustainable travel a reality,” said Sarah Martin, president of Honeywell Sensing & Safety Technologies.

India's EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent from 2022 to 2030. Electric scooter use is also on the rise and more than half of India’s three-wheeler vehicle registrations last year were electric, and electric two-wheelers are expected to grow by 27.3 per cent to $6.1 billion by 2030.

In India, an additional 10 million direct jobs and 50 million allied jobs may be needed in this sector by 2030. “As a leader in EV and scooter battery safety, we aim to drive the electric mobility revolution in the country by augmenting safety standards, offering innovative ready-now solutions and helping our customers navigate the challenges of the rapidly-evolving electric vehicle market,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India.

Honeywell battery safety sensors, when integrated into EV and scooter battery packs, detect thermal runaway risks, enabling warning of passengers and allowing EV and scooter manufacturers to meet international battery fire safety standards.



Through a strategic alliance with Nexceris, developer of lithium-ion gas detection solutions, Honeywell said it is developing sensors to detect earlier thermal runaway indicators in EV and scooter batteries. This early intervention can help avoid costly property damage or worse, injury to drivers.

The company also offers electrical safety gear, portable and fixed gas detection technologies and PPE such as gloves, face shields and dielectric boots for high-risk areas like electrode mixing, coating, drying and cell finishing.

