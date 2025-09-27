Housing sales up 14% at Rs 1.52L cr in Jul-Sept in 7 cities

Housing demand remained subdued during July-September due to monsoon and inauspicious Shradh period with sales likely to fall 9 per cent to 97,080 units across seven major cities, according to Anarock. However, sales in value terms are set to rise 14 per cent to Rs 1.52 lakh crore during the third quarter of this calendar year.

Housing sales stood at 1,07,060 units valuing Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the year-ago period, as per the data of real estate consultant Anarock. “Sales continued to outstrip new supply in the quarter, reflecting continued market health,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said. The rise in sales in value terms is because of more transactions in the premium and luxury housing segments, besides price appreciation over the last year. As per the data, housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are estimated to drop 16 per cent in the July-September quarter to 30,260 units from 36,195 units in the year-ago period.

In Pune, housing sales might fall 13 per cent to 16,620 units from 19,045 units. Housing sales in Delhi-NCR could decrease 11 per cent to 13,920 units from 15,570 units.