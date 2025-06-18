How Madeleine Floors’ 7MM SPC Is Setting New Industry Benchmarks?

Innovative technology, elegant design, and eco-conscious manufacturing position Madeleine Floors at the forefront of India’s flooring revolution

INDIA, June 2025: As India’s design industry witnesses a rapid shift towards smarter, more durable, and sustainable solutions, Madeleine Floors is a key player in this transformation. The company’s 7MM SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) flooring is popular among architects, developers, and homeowners for its perfect blend of performance, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility.

Made to meet the demands of modern spaces, Madeleine’s SPC flooring offers a range of features making it a popular choice for homes, offices, retail outlets, and hospitality projects across the country.

A Flooring Solution for India’s Evolving Needs

Designed with a high-density core, Madeleine’s 7MM SPC flooring is built to withstand India’s climate conditions. It is 100% waterproof and highly resistant to scratches, stains, and impacts, making it ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, commercial spaces, and high-traffic areas.

Available in a wide array of wood grains, stone textures, and contemporary finishes, the flooring allows designers to create sophisticated interiors without compromising on functionality.

“Our 7MM SPC flooring has been developed to address the specific challenges of modern Indian living, from extreme weather conditions to the need for easy maintenance. We are proud to deliver a product that offers long-lasting performance and timeless design,” a spokesperson for Madeleine Floors said.

Features That Set Madeleine SPC Flooring Apart

Waterproof and moisture-resistant, suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, and basements.

Scratch and dent resistant surface that can handle heavy foot traffic in residential and commercial spaces.

Built-in underlayment for superior sound insulation and added comfort underfoot.

Easy click and lock installation system that reduces project timelines and eliminates the need for adhesives.

Eco-friendly manufacturing, free from formaldehyde and other harmful substances.

Low maintenance, requiring only simple cleaning with a damp mop.

A Sustainable Choice

Madeleine Floors has placed sustainability at the core of its operations. The company’s SPC products are produced using recyclable materials and processes that minimize environmental impact. This focus on eco-conscious manufacturing aligns with green building initiatives and makes the product an attractive option for developers pursuing certifications such as IGBC and LEED.

Adopted Across Sectors

Madeleine’s 7MM SPC flooring is being adopted in a variety of settings including luxury homes, office complexes, retail spaces, hotels, and restaurants. The brand’s expanding dealer network ensures accessibility in metro cities as well as emerging tier-II cities.

“Madeleine’s SPC flooring is a preferred solution for modern spaces. It not only enhances the visual appeal of interiors but also offers practical benefits that are essential in today’s fast-paced environment,” said an architect associated with large-scale residential projects in Bengaluru.

About Madeleine Floors

Madeleine Floors is a premium flooring solutions company committed to delivering innovative, high-performance, and eco-friendly products for modern Indian interiors. With a focus on technology, design, and sustainability, the company aims to set new benchmarks in India’s flooring industry.

👉 For more information on Madeleine’s 7MM SPC flooring range or to explore partnership opportunities, visit: www.madeleinefloors.com/flooring