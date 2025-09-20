How to choose the right mutual fund for every life stage

New Delhi [India]: Selecting the correct mutual fund at every life stage is important. Why so? It is because doing so allows you to meet your financial goals, minimise risk and grow your wealth over the long term.

As your responsibilities evolve, your investment strategy must evolve too. Here is how to choose mutual fund schemes suited to distinct life stages, ensuring your investments remain relevant and rewarding.

Young adulthood (20s to early 30s): Focus on growth

In the early stages of your career, time is your biggest asset. You have many years ahead to recover from market fluctuations, which makes it the best time to take calculated risks. This is when you must consider high-growth mutual fund options such as equity mutual funds. Starting an SIP with as little as ₹500 per month in equity funds can help you benefit from the power of compounding over the long term.

Goal: Wealth creation through strategic risk-taking

Wealth creation through strategic risk-taking Recommended funds: Equity mutual funds, high-risk hybrid funds and index funds

Equity mutual funds, high-risk hybrid funds and index funds Tip: Aim to invest at least 20–30% of your income and avoid unnecessary debt

Mid-life (30s to 40s): Balance growth as well as stability

This phase typically brings bigger responsibilities—family, children, home loans, and education planning. While your risk appetite might lower, you still need your investments to grow. Continue SIPs in equity funds for long-term gains but start balancing your portfolio with hybrid and debt mutual funds to lower thorough volatility and safeguard your growing assets.

Goal: Sustained growth while securing your family’s future

Sustained growth while securing your family’s future Recommended funds: Balanced hybrid funds, debt funds and education-focused mutual funds

Balanced hybrid funds, debt funds and education-focused mutual funds Tip: Begin retirement planning early and reduce high-interest liabilities

Pre-retirement (50s to Early 60s): Focus on wealth preservation

As retirement approaches, it is time to shift focus from aggressive growth to wealth preservation. Capital protection becomes a priority, and investments should aim for stable, low risk returns.

Debt mutual funds and conservative hybrid funds are ideal during this stage, offering predictable income with minimal market exposure.

Goal: Preserve wealth and build a steady income stream

Preserve wealth and build a steady income stream Recommended funds: Conservative hybrid funds, debt mutual funds and short-duration funds

Conservative hybrid funds, debt mutual funds and short-duration funds Tip: Avoid high-risk assets and ensure investments align with retirement goals

Retirement and beyond: Income and liquidity

In retirement, the goal is to maintain liquidity and ensure regular income. Capital safety takes centre stage, and income-generating investments should dominate the portfolio.

You can opt for Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) from low-risk debt or hybrid funds, which provide monthly income while preserving your invested capital.

Goal: Generate income and maintain liquidity

Generate income and maintain liquidity Recommended funds: Liquid funds, ultra short-term funds, income funds, SWPs from debt mutual funds

Liquid funds, ultra short-term funds, income funds, SWPs from debt mutual funds Tip: Keep an emergency corpus and review your portfolio annually to stay aligned with your needs

Factors to consider while choosing a mutual fund

Regardless of your life stage, consider these factors when selecting a mutual fund:

Financial goals : Define short-term and long-term goals

: Define short-term and long-term goals Investment horizon : The more time you have, the more risk you can afford

: The more time you have, the more risk you can afford Risk tolerance : Choose funds that match your comfort with market ups and downs

: Choose funds that match your comfort with market ups and downs Fund performance : Check calendar year and rolling returns

: Check calendar year and rolling returns Consistency : Look at how the fund performs against its benchmark over time

: Look at how the fund performs against its benchmark over time Expense ratio: Lower expense ratios mean higher net returns

Line up your fund selection with your financial objectives—whether debt or equity—to build a solid as well as sustainable portfolio.

Conclusion

Mutual funds can support every phase of life—whether you are building wealth, preserving it, or drawing income post-retirement. By aligning your investments with your evolving responsibilities and goals, you can reduce risk and maximise returns.

Start early, invest regularly, and review your portfolio periodically to stay on the right financial track.