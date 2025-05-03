Hrithik & Rakesh Roshan on-screen together for the first time, taking drivers on an ‘Unforgettable Journey’ with the Mobil 1 brand

ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, an ExxonMobil affiliate in India that markets Mobil™ branded lubricants, today announced the launch of its new commercial as part of its ongoing ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign, with the latest installment spotlighting Mobil 1™, the world’s leading synthetic engine oil brand. Featuring Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan, the commercial draws a powerful synergy between Hrithik’s drive, India as a nation of dreamers and doers and the performance of Mobil 1™, all united by shared passion and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The latest commercial brings together Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan and his father, Indian film producer and director, Rakesh Roshan, on-screen for the very first time. As Hrithik marks 25 years in the film industry since his successful debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, the campaign celebrates his unwavering passion and pursuit of excellence to deliver unforgettable performances. His journey also mirrors India as a nation— where dreamers defy odds and doers turn ambition into achievement. It reflects the spirit of a country that is constantly evolving, where every generation dares to imagine a better future and works tirelessly to achieve it. Sharing this same spirit is Mobil 1™—a brand that continues to redefine the possibilities of engine oil. Powered by cutting-edge technology, it evolves with the times to deliver the most innovative and highest performance engine oils that keep your engine running like new.

Charlene Pereira, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited, said, “For decades, Mobil 1™ has proven to perform in the toughest conditions—lab-tested, road-driven, and track-proven—with engines still in remarkable condition after significant mileage. The Mobil 1™ brand commitment is to deliver the most innovative and highest performance engine oils that “keep your engine running like new” so you can freely explore India and enjoy life to the fullest.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who joined Mobil™️ as a brand ambassador in 2023, expressed his excitement about continuing the ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign. Talking about the campaign, he said, "My collaboration with Mobil 1™️ has always felt effortless, it’s an engine oil brand that stands for the highest performance and innovation, attributes that exude confidence. The 'Unforgettable Journeys' campaign speaks to my own belief that life isn’t just about destinations – it’s about the experiences that shape an Unforgettable Journey. This campaign has given me one such unforgettable and incredibly special experience - the opportunity to share screen with my father, for the very first time."

Indian film producer and director, Rakesh Roshan, added, “I’m truly excited to share the screen with my son Hrithik, for the first time. It’s a special moment, not just as a father but as someone who’s witnessed his incredible journey. Our collaboration in the ‘Unforgettable Journeys’ campaign feels even more meaningful, as we both share a passion for the pursuit of excellence.”







