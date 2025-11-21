Hyderabad Angels Fund makes first gaming bet

Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF.vc), a SEBI-registered Category I Venture Capital Fund, has made its first foray into the gaming sector by investing in STAN, a rapidly expanding social gaming platform that has raised $8.5 million in its Series A round.

The move marks HAF’s debut in the gaming and creator economy space—an area witnessing strong momentum at the intersection of digital entertainment, online communities, and new-age monetisation models.

STAN’s Series A round drew participation from several global gaming majors, including Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix, Reazon Holdings, and Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture arm of Sony Group Corporation.

The round also attracted technology-focused investors such as Google’s AI Futures Fund, Aptos Labs, and returning backers Nazara Technologies, General Catalyst, and GFR Fund. HAF, launched in 2023 as the institutional evolution of the Hyderabad Angels Network, operates a Rs100 crore fund with an additional Rs50 crore green-shoe option.