Hyderabad housing sales zoom 150% in Jan-June 

Hyderabad: New home sales in Hyderabad witnessed a significant 150 per cent growth YoY to 11,974 units in H1 2021 (January-June 2021) as compared to 4,782 units in H1 2020, according to flagship market assessment report by Knight Frank India, a premium international property consultant.

Their report titled "India Real Estate January – June 2021" cited that with respect to new launches, the city witnessed a 278 per cent YoY growth to 16,712 units as compared to 4,422 units in H1 2020.

On the demand front, demand grew across all ticket-sizes in H1 2021.