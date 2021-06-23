Hyderabad: IIITH welcomes Silicon Labs as founding partner for Smart City Living Lab

Jubilee Hills: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) on Tuesday announced that Silicon Labs – a leading provider of silicon software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world – is the corporate founding partner for its new Smart City Living Lab. Silicon Labs is the first private company to join as a founding partner.

"Silicon Labs is honored to be the first corporate founding partner for IIITH's Smart City Living Lab," said Dr. Manish Kothari, Vice President, Silicon Labs India.

"Our mission is to make the world a better place leveraging the power of IoT. As a widely recognised and respected leader in designing silicon, software and solutions for a wide range of smart city applications, we are happy to share our expertise within the innovation ecosystem being created at the Smart City Living Labs."

The mission of the Smart City Living Lab is to provide a research and development ecosystem for next-generation technologies designed to improve safety, sustainability, energy efficiency, sanitation, and overall quality of life in identifying cities.

The Smart City Living Labs, part of IIITH's Smart City Research Center, is supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Smart Cities Mission, the State government, European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), and Amsterdam Innovation Arena.

"This unique private, public and academia will catalyse the nation's goal in enabling 100 smart cities in the next five years. The complementary skills and knowledge that Silicon Labs and Living Lab have will help future -proof our cities of tomorrow," said Dr Ajai Garg, Senior Director, MeitY.

While private companies like Silicon Labs focus on solutions that address market needs, academia will focus on building new knowledge through research and imparting education. The combination is expected to yield accelerated development of new breakthroughs.

"Collaboration between industry and academia is key to fuel innovation and growth in technology," opined Ramesh Loganathan, Professor- Co-Innovation and Head Research/Innovation Outreach, IIITH. "Silicon Labs' expertise in designing compelling wireless devices will enhance our efforts of building an innovation ecosystem for smart cities."