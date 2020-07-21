Hyderabad startup bags medal at TiE meet

Hyderabad: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad Team 'FindR' stood out as Runner Up at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global 2020, the virtual grand finale conducted by TIE Seattle was held on Sunday, the team won prize money of $1500 and generated investors interests.

In this 11th anniversary edition of the TYE Global jointly organized by TiE Seattle & TiE Global, 32 teams, winners of TiE chapters across the world participated virtually on July 17-18.

These teams were mentored to participate in the Global Competition for a cash award of $10000 shared by top 3 teams. Team FindR was the winner of the Regional Business Plan Competition held in January 2020 for their innovative idea FindR, a LinkedIn-like solution for blue collar jobs including the provision of maids, cleaners, drivers for customers.

The five-student team was represented by N Hasvanth Reddy from Delhi Public School, G Srilasya from FIITJEE, Samhitha T from The Future Kid's School, Ishan Amit and Mihir Boppana from Oakridge International School.

The winners said, "We dedicate our victory to the TIE mentors, parents and TiE Hyderabad team. It was their relentless guidance, and support even during the lockdown that led to our triumph. We are eager to further shape this business idea and start our venture.

This team was guided throughout the program by advisors Swastik Bihani of Paypal and Murali Bukkapatnam of The Skilling Company."