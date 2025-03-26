Hylenr and TakeMe2Space to test LENR Powered Compute Modules

Hyderabad, India: Hyderabad based startup Hylenr Technologies, a leader in clean energy innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering space-tech company, to develop and test LENR powered compute modules in space.

TakeMe2Space is actively exploring multiple energy technologies, including LENR, to assess efficient methods for heat extraction and potential reuse in its compute-focused satellites. This technology could also be applicable for deep space missions which traditionally use radioisotope based thermoelectric generators (RTGs).

As the first step of this collaboration, Hyderabad based startup TakeMe2Space, which is building LEO satellite infrastructure will provide the satellite platform and subsystems required to test Hylenr’s LENR-based thermo-electric generator in space.

"Validating our LENR technology in space is a crucial milestone, and TakeMe2Space’s platform and expertise provides the perfect opportunity to test our system in a real operational environment," said Hylenr Founder and CEO Siddhartha Durairajan. "This could open new possibilities for long-duration missions and off-grid power solutions in space."