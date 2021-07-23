Hysea cloud CoE launched

Hyderabad: Hysea Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) has been launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Govt of Telangana, in a virtual launch event. The centre would contribute to strengthening the cloud ecosystem for enhancing knowledge, building employable skills, supporting startups, fostering a culture of research, and providing infrastructure for creating products, testing and delivery. The key activities of the centre will include tech talks, bootcamps, research support, enable govt policy creation to support cloud adoption, coordination with cloud service providers. The centre is a collaboration of industry, government, cloud technology and service providers, startups, ecosystem enablers like Incubators and academicians.

Jayesh Ranjan congratulated Hysea for taking up this important initiative of setting up the cloud CoE and assured all help from the Govt in making this initiative a success. Speaking on the occasion after the launch, he said, "today is a milestone day for us in technology world as we add this important Cloud CoE in our State which already hosts CoEs' related to data sciences/AI, cybersecurity, animation and gaming, and e-Waste among others. Cloud is becoming more and more prominent, and, in this context, I feel very proud that Govt of Telangana is one of the collaborators in this CoE". M Narsimha Rao, executive vice president, and head of the cloud, infrastructure and Security Solutions Service Line and head of the Validation Solutions Service line at Infosys Ltd., spoke on the 'Business outcomes from Cloud transformation'. He shared insights from extensive surveys which correlate cloud adoption by enterprises to the topline and bottom-line.