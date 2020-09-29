Hyundai forms task force to offer relief to flood-affected customers in Karnataka

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has formed a relief task force to support its customers impacted by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. As part of the initiative, the company has positioned dedicated emergency roadside assistance service teams to support the cyclone-affected customers along with over 30 rowing trucks for assistance in case of any vehicle breakdown, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Cyclone Amphan has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers," HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarun Garg said. The automaker is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone-affected vehicles, he added.

On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India said it has reached out to over 3 lakh customers in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on May 20 itself through SMS and informed them about preventive measures. The company also tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless services to customers, it added.

Maruti network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational.